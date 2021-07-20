Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 69,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 9,594 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

