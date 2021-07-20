Investors Buy High Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 23,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 342% compared to the average volume of 5,308 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 56.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

