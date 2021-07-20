Investec Group (INVP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Investec Group (LON:INVP) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INVP opened at GBX 272.35 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.78. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total value of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Insiders sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 over the last ninety days.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

