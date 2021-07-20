Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.03

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 1921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
