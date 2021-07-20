Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.03

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 1921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

