Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of PSCI opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

