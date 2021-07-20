Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.45. 1,916,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $365.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

