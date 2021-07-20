Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.93 on Tuesday, reaching $942.12. 3,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,701. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $631.57 and a fifty-two week high of $965.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.25.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

