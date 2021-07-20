Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $512.51

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $512.51 and last traded at $510.75, with a volume of 35831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.78.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

