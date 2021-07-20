International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.53

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.53 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 162.60 ($2.12). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 2,289,753 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.