International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

IBM opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

