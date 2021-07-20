International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. 320,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.