International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

