Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

ICPT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,245. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

