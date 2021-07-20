Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
ICPT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,245. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
