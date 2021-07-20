Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 721,614 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

