Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

