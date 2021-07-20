Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.25, but opened at $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $166.50, with a volume of 3,508 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

