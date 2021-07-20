Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells 211 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,265. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

