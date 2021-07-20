Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.