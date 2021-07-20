Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $290,794.14 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14.

Peter Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.