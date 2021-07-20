Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $17,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 0.56.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

