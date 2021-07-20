Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $884,750.00.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00.

Shares of PRLD opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.