Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

