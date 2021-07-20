Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Insider Sells $720,284.62 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

JCI opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

