Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

