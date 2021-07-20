Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

NET traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $111.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $7,900,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cloudflare by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,042,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

