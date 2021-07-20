Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Major Shareholder Sells 299,027 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) major shareholder John J. Suydam sold 299,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $23,339,057.35. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John J. Suydam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00.

Shares of APO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 20,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,211. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.