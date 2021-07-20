Insider Buying: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO Acquires $39,510.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

