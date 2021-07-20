Insider Buying: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,974. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

