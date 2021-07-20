Insider Buying: Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,200 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il acquired 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE:MIE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 158,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,990. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIE. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

