Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Purchases $24,050.00 in Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Paul L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

Shares of COFS stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

