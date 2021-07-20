Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.