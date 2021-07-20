Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.