Inscription Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,545,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 1,177,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 1,409,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

