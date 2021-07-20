Inscription Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

