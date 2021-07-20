Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger Sells 7,000 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,933. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -304.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

