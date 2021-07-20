Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

