InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 44.3% in June

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 242,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

