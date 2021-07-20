InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 44.3% in June

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 242,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.26.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
