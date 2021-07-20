Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of IPOAF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.