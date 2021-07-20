Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of IPOAF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.