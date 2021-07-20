Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00009108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00095383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,679.39 or 1.00077656 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.