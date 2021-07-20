Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

