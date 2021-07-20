Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Incyte by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Incyte by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

