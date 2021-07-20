Incent One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $641,183.28 and approximately $16.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

