Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Update

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,265,506.38. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,560,504. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

