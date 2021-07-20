ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.