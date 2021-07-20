Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.