IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

