IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 160,222 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $759.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

