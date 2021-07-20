IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 57.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 522,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,540,000 after buying an additional 190,359 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 230.5% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 75,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 971,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $254.53. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

