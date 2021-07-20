IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 561.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.