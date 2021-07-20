IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

